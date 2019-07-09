Home Depot (HD) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position by $3.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose; United Services Automobile Association Decreased Its Position in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) as Market Valuation Declined

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 5,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 288,987 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, down from 294,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.31. About 316,629 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 94.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 18,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192,000, down from 19,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 2.40M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.68M for 30.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 12,275 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited stated it has 22,416 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 25,447 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd reported 2,326 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn holds 745,296 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has 400 shares. 3,500 are owned by Omers Administration. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research holds 0.16% or 200,355 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 89,755 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 342,803 shares. Private Na invested in 2,317 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 29,500 shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 72,252 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 371 were reported by Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 28,659 shares to 168,521 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 72,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Varian to Showcase Software Solutions at ASCO Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: All Eyes On Draghi’s Eurozone Risk Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First Varian Halcyon Treatments in Kenya Begin at Nairobi West Hospital – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian up 7% after Goldman upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Installs Cyclotron for ProBeam Proton Therapy System at Hefei Ion Medical Center in China – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.23 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru has 57,520 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt invested in 85,764 shares. Novare Capital Management Ltd reported 37,854 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il has invested 0.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Creative Planning owns 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 262,622 shares. Bamco Ny has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.41% or 5.00 million shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2,950 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,775 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Northeast Mngmt reported 16,477 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 360,706 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt holds 10,739 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton has 1.6% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Country Club Na holds 0.18% or 7,803 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Lc owns 1,379 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.