Home Depot (HD) Holder Cadence Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Declined

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 61.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 39,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 63,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 27,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.55 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 13,427 shares to 48,287 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 18,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 59,300 shares to 102,800 shares, valued at $18.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,209 shares.

