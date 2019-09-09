Home Depot (HD) Holder Brown Advisory Securities Has Lowered Its Position; Tiger Management Decreased Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $12.77 Million as Market Value Declined

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 3,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 13,103 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 16,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 2.80 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 112,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 17,590 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 129,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.73M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,426 shares to 93,580 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $892.99M for 6.20 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ooma Inc by 67,743 shares to 868,166 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.