Home Depot (HD) Holder Boyar Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.75 Million as Share Value Rose; As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Corvex Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $69.42 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 821,088 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.