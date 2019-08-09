Home Depot (HD) Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lifted Holding; Hamlin Capital Management Upped Position in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ)

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 172,147 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58M, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 973,665 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 332,147 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $124.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 905,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,223 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,014 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 5,551 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Ltd Company holds 60,657 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,737 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 28,566 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 23,139 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 358,339 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Co holds 0.31% or 6,565 shares. Epoch holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 945,293 shares. 48,526 are held by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co holds 10,131 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc Inc invested in 0.81% or 9,850 shares.

