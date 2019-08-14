Home Depot (HD) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding in American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) as Stock Value Rose

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $121.83. About 824,122 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 25,532 are held by Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Liability Company. Round Table Serv Lc holds 1,507 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.86M shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.5% or 18,276 shares. Omers Administration invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Finance Consulate Inc invested in 1,072 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 7,531 were accumulated by Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nicholas Invest Prtnrs Lp invested in 14,552 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co reported 2,659 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1,360 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv owns 63,379 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 133,447 shares to 234,715 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 19,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.63% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 418,616 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Arcadia Mngmt Mi reported 2,748 shares stake. Farmers Bancshares holds 0.05% or 937 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 14,168 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 0.24% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 1,000 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 261,769 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Company Delaware has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 2,585 are owned by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Duncker Streett & Com Inc holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Coastline accumulated 11,140 shares. 5,159 are owned by Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).