Home Depot (HD) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Cut Position by $340,935 as Valuation Rose; Tpg-Axon Management LP Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Has Upped by $5.40 Million

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurant Capital Limited Partnership invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.38% or 86,200 shares. 635,111 were reported by Cortland Assocs Incorporated Mo. Argent Tru Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 22,090 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 1.37M are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc has invested 0.3% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Street Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 0.04% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.04% or 6,000 shares. 254 are owned by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Bank Of The West invested in 0.3% or 48,437 shares. Moody Bancshares Division holds 770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridger Ltd Liability invested in 371,783 shares or 1.56% of the stock. 1,400 are owned by Cordasco Financial Net.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

