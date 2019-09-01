Home Depot (HD) Holder Avalon Advisors Lowered Stake by $329,475 as Market Value Rose; Bb&T Securities Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Boosted as Valuation Declined

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 17,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 359,232 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.49M, up from 341,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – The government has said it was concerned a deal could hinder Qualcomm’s competitive edge in mobile network development; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 76,218 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.63M, down from 77,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,932 shares to 155,893 shares, valued at $20.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,706 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35,817 shares to 67,425 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 185,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).