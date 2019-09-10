Home Depot (HD) Holder Atlanta Capital Group Has Lowered Holding; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position by $2.50 Million

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 13,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 58,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 44,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.96 during the last trading session, reaching $166.85. About 554,242 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 59,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, down from 65,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $230.25. About 896,389 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.72B for 22.84 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Home Depot, Snap Inc and Amazon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vertex (VRTX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports: Amazon, Caterpillar, Vertex & More – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VRTX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex’s (VRTX) 3rd Study on Pain Drug Meets Primary Endpoint – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

