Home Depot (HD) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Upped Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 449.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 41,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 51,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 9,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $203.45. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 4,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 251,824 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.70 million, down from 256,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 10.57M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,195 shares to 56,747 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 20,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bangor Bancorporation reported 27,649 shares. Greatmark Invest Partners Inc invested in 143,132 shares or 5.32% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 258,031 shares or 2.31% of the stock. 725,952 are held by Cambridge Rech Advisors. Graham Mngmt LP has 1.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 230,000 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Limited holds 3.32% or 89,496 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 2.10 million shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Moneta Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 27,929 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 43,308 are held by Corsair Cap Mgmt Lp. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coldstream Mgmt Inc reported 803,898 shares. Town And Country Fincl Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust accumulated 3.52% or 62,848 shares. Winfield Associates reported 59,361 shares. Td Asset reported 1.96% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Llc reported 9,160 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc holds 2.04 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 41,440 are held by Alley Ltd. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd accumulated 54,307 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.90M shares. American Century holds 0.49% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 0.06% or 1,168 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Marathon Trading Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.66% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 49,384 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Coho Prtnrs Ltd owns 2,187 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 1.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 4,165 shares to 22,024 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,120 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).