Home Depot Com Us$0.05 (HD) Shareholder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position by $14.78 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Upped Holding by $3.27 Million as Stock Rose

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (HD) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 77,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.33M, up from 372,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $212.95. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1199.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 32,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 3.57M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Signs Deal With Cardlytics to Use Customer Data on App; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 23,536 shares to 405,695 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘C’ by 7,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,626 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,419 shares to 1,977 shares, valued at $102,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,267 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares. On Thursday, April 18 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,700 shares. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million.