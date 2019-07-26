Home Depot Com Stk (HD) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $5.46 Million as Valuation Rose; Goodman Financial Has Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $309,720 as Valuation Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (HD) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 28,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,616 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66 million, down from 110,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $216.77. About 1.27M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video)

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $31.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.59. About 4.03M shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video); 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 70,000 shares to 610,830 shares, valued at $10.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 20,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneidr Nationl.