Home Depot Com (HD) Stock Price Rose While Williams Jones & Associates Lowered by $337,306 Its Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose While Bloombergsen Has Lifted Position

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51 million, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $193.45. About 52,402 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 1,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 81,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 82,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $222.05. About 682,199 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfa Finl Inc Com (NYSE:MFA) by 169,950 shares to 586,986 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 197,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Genmab A/S Shs (GNMSF).