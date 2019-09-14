Home Depot Com (HD) Shares Rose While Sva Plumb Wealth Management Decreased Its Position; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Lowered Position

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 6,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 16,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 46.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 15,032 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, down from 27,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94 million shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning reported 196,345 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blair William Company Il accumulated 524,118 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,767 shares. Evermay Wealth Lc invested in 8,457 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested in 1.6% or 5,355 shares. 14,637 were accumulated by Whitnell & Company. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd holds 10,448 shares. Verus Fincl Prtnrs owns 1,048 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 19,451 were reported by Perkins Coie Company. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 224,012 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,979 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsr Lc has 7,573 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 51,240 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us by 11,259 shares to 669,429 shares, valued at $50.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree U.S. Midcap Dividen (DON) by 66,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total International S (VXUS).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Mngmt stated it has 0.7% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Westwood Holdg Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Howe & Rusling holds 0.2% or 22,799 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Llc has 12,086 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 1.86% stake. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,419 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Investment House reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 52,820 shares. Fulton Bank Na reported 28,783 shares. South Texas Money Management holds 1.15% or 534,024 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Company reported 0.11% stake. Hanson Mcclain reported 902 shares. Johnson Gp stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 4,910 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 16.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.