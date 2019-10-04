Home Depot Com (HD) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; Cognios Capital Has Lowered Campbell Soup Co Cap Usd0.0375 (CPB) Stake by $499,320 as Valuation Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 1,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 69,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.52 million, down from 71,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $226.81. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co Cap Usd0.0375 (CPB) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 12,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 52,501 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co Cap Usd0.0375 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 1.53M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES ADJUSTED EPS REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE $2.85 TO $2.90; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: EXPECT `DOUBLE DIGIT’ INCREASES ON STEEL, ALUMINUM; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line this year; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 18/05/2018 – The Pot’s Half Full At Campbell Soup — Barron’s Blog

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 4,609 shares to 141,812 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stoc (VWO) by 69,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.50 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Home Depot (NYSE:HD) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Iâ€™m Worried When Home Depot Stock Gets North of $230 – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bright future, dark past: Westside Park will be ‘a remarkable asset’ (Photos) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Finance Corp invested in 0.71% or 226,934 shares. Garnet Equity Capital Holding Inc holds 40,000 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). D L Carlson Investment Group Inc invested in 1.6% or 24,935 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2,381 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chartist Inc Ca reported 1,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 212,393 shares. Qci Asset reported 82,420 shares. Focused Limited Liability holds 3.81% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 417,500 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt invested in 1,178 shares. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Perritt Capital Mngmt has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tcw Gp Inc has 608,452 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Corporation Pa stated it has 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gemmer Asset Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 2,116 shares.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.96 million for 14.62 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Campbell’s reviving NFL chunky soup ads – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is There Any Upside To Be Had In Campbell Soup? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than PepsiCo Does – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup Might Be Recession-Proof, But I Still Don’t Want It – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Soup +4% on earnings beat, reaffirmed FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc Com (NYSE:GPS) by 37,572 shares to 121,091 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (NASDAQ:AMD).