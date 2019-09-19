Home Depot Com (HD) Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $386,262; Marietta Investment Partners Stake in Ametek New (AME) Boosted by $2.28 Million as Stock Price Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 35,054 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, up from 33,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 2.60M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 25,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 67,154 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 41,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.17. About 912,991 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SkyBitz Launches New Wireless Door Sensor for Advanced Asset Security with Real-Time Notifications – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

