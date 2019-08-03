Home Depot Com (HD) Shareholder Atlas Browninc Trimmed Its Holding; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $13.18 Million

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 346,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 155,713 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 502,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 5.20 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,292 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Com. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 4,685 are held by Hugh Johnson Lc. Hs Management Partners Lc accumulated 945,194 shares. Stonehearth Cap Management Limited Com holds 1,350 shares. First Personal has 4,958 shares. Buckingham Capital Inc, New York-based fund reported 81,616 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk reported 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 205,145 shares. Northeast Management reported 16,477 shares. Patten Group Inc has 3,277 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 5,330 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Incorporated invested in 2,442 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 4,034 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Retail Bank And invested 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Co owns 35,721 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.07% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Greystone Managed Investments invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 10,103 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Dodge Cox stated it has 176,745 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Research Glob Investors invested in 0.08% or 6.38 million shares. Viking Glob Invsts Lp holds 0.71% or 3.22M shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 447 shares. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca has invested 1.27% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Arrow Financial has 0.06% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 64,063 are held by Three Peaks Capital Management Lc. Northeast Finance Consultants reported 7,295 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 199,804 shares stake. 752,182 are held by Aperio Limited Liability Corp.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 152,955 shares to 213,455 shares, valued at $21.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares India 50 Etf (INDY) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.77 million activity.