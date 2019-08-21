Home Depot Com (HD) Shareholder Atlas Browninc Cut Holding as Valuation Rose; As Michaels Cos (MIK) Stock Value Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Position by $9.40 Million

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 456,859 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 854,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $849.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 44,398 shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Sales $5.22B-$5.3B; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares to 100,265 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 304,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Caxton Associates LP stated it has 0.04% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 2,492 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company accumulated 1.59M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 35,888 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.01% stake. 191,959 are held by Invesco Ltd. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 1.18M shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.09% or 242,249 shares. Da Davidson Company accumulated 16,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Lp has 0% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd accumulated 557,120 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 1.33 million shares. Goldentree Asset LP reported 1.12 million shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 30 shares.

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $22.14M for 9.59 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smead Cap Mngmt has invested 4.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zweig reported 1.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartford Inv Management Company reported 145,694 shares. Advisors Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 210,860 shares. Btim Corp holds 18,997 shares. Massachusetts Services Com Ma accumulated 129,411 shares. Wms Limited Liability Corp reported 6,565 shares. Private Asset Incorporated stated it has 2.93% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Suntrust Banks invested in 1.05M shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 5,582 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hilltop Holdg has 0.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Limited invested in 82,335 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 8,549 shares.

