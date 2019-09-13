Home Depot Com (HD) Share Price Rose While Parsec Financial Management Decreased Holding by $345,069; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Has Raised by Adams Asset Advisors Llc

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 15,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 102,703 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60M, up from 86,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 4.41M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 1,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 69,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.52 million, down from 71,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $233.4. About 2.00M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,150 shares to 241,889 shares, valued at $20.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets Etf (VEA) by 8,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.15 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 6,370 shares to 48,051 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,749 shares, and cut its stake in Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

