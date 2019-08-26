Home Depot Com (HD) Market Value Rose While Atlas Browninc Trimmed Position by $317,060; Sinopec (SNP) Holding Has Boosted by U S Global Investors Inc

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Corp (SNP) by 2142.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 7,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 131,904 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS GASOLINE AND DIESEL FROM ALL OF ITS REFINERIES WILL REACH NATIONAL 6 FUEL STANDARD BY OCTOBER 2018; 22/03/2018 – China’s Chongqing gas exchange seeks producer allocations for mid-year launch; 07/03/2018 – China’s two big oil majors urge tax breaks for building gas storage and imports; 07/05/2018 – China April crude oil imports up 0.7 pct from March; 07/03/2018 – CHINA JAN-FEB CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 72.90 MLN TONNES VS 65.78 MLN TONNES YR EARLIER – CUSTOMS; 11/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China’s underground natural gas storage facilities; 15/05/2018 – CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL 600028.SS 0386.HK SAYS BOARD ELECTS DAI HOULIANG AS CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Two listed subsidiaries of China’s state-owned oil conglomerates are reviving their investment strategies, signaling their intention to spend more money to develop domestic oil and gas fields while seeking to acquire overseas assets; 25/04/2018 – Sinopec plans to extend cuts in Saudi crude oil imports to June, July – officials; 24/05/2018 – Chinese, others clamor for crude exports, but U.S. straining capacity

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $217.92. About 2.24M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 6,023 shares to 9,450 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 29,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

More notable recent China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Yum China’s Management Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” on March 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Oil Majors Are the Only Oil Stocks to Consider Now – Investorplace.com” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best Performing Large-Cap ADRs: January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Clean Hydrogen Power Can Refuel Debate For Transportation Industry – Forbes” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “China To Quadruple LNG Imports — Will U.S. Exporters Benefit? – Forbes” with publication date: January 17, 2019.