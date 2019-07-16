Home Depot Com (HD) Holding Held by First Merchants Corp; Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $6.25 Million

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 21,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $217.76. About 1.83M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 48,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 790,856 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.62M, down from 839,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 1.51M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln to bolster cancer pipeline; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: AurKa Shareholders Eligible to Receive Up to $465 Million in Milestone Payments; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – INCREASED ITS 2018 EPS RANGE TO $4.52 TO $4.62 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $5.10 TO $5.20 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 27/03/2018 – SINGLERA GENOMICS – HAS SECURED US$60 MLN SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS; 04/04/2018 – LILLY & SIGILON THERAPEUTICS REPORT STRATEGIC PACT; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q REV. $5.70B, EST. $5.52B

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Talk Retail: Costco, Target And More – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hecla Mining Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; Whatâ€™s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Home Depot (HD) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot downgraded at Gabelli on valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,799 were reported by Greatmark Inv Prns. Blb&B Advsr Llc has 3,922 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Fin holds 362,554 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc holds 190,645 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Maryland Mngmt stated it has 15,064 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.79% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 157,771 shares. Creative Planning reported 262,622 shares stake. 67,887 are owned by Stillwater Advisors Ltd Liability. Financial Ser stated it has 3,513 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Intl Limited Ca, a California-based fund reported 13,044 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 94,142 shares stake. Moors And Cabot holds 74,274 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP holds 0.03% or 9,736 shares. Logan Cap Management owns 117,352 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Invest invested in 4,639 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 18.48 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fosun Int Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 11,445 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl has invested 0.26% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). At Bancorporation owns 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,914 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 1,400 shares. Timber Creek Cap Ltd invested in 34,411 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.47% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 1,345 shares in its portfolio. 4,004 were accumulated by Haverford. New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.29% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Nordea Management invested in 673,238 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 292 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.61% or 399,720 shares in its portfolio.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Daimler Ag (Adr) by 95,894 shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $33.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberdola Sa (Adr) (IBDRY) by 1.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lilly’s (LLY) AWARD-11 trial studying higher investigational doses of Trulicity demonstrated superiority in A1C reduction in people with type 2 diabetes – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Drugs Under FDA Review With Blockbuster Potential – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Many Top Pharma & Biotechs Rise as Drug Price Disclosure Thrown Out – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.