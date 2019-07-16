Home Depot Com (HD) Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.27 Million as Shares Rose; Valueact Holdings LP Has Lowered Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holding by $3.26 Million; Shares Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.28M, down from 357,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $217.76. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 213,331 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10,760 shares to 13,245 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam So Com (NYSE:BFAM) by 4,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Com (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.62 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.59% or 418,984 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has 0.64% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company reported 20,855 shares. Professional Advisory stated it has 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Telemus Lc has invested 0.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fayez Sarofim And holds 143,047 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rothschild Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,726 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 912,550 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.33% or 49,510 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 222,619 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Co has invested 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 115,494 shares. Godshalk Welsh Incorporated stated it has 9,082 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. First Personal Finance Services reported 0.29% stake. Northrock Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated reported 1,765 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Twin Cap Management Inc reported 118,060 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 22,000 shares. Moreover, Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 2,426 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 57,930 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Motco invested in 730 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 16,916 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc owns 42,333 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Td Asset Incorporated owns 135,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc owns 127,689 shares. 24,021 are owned by Pnc Fincl Ser Gp. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 1.25M shares.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HE’s profit will be $46.85M for 25.80 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.