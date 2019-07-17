Home Depot Com (HD) Holder Barrett Asset Management Lifted Position by $328,138 as Stock Price Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Declined While Cambridge Financial Group Increased Holding by $973.65 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 35,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,874 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 166,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 78.02 million shares traded or 64.91% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 1,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 64,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $215.68. About 2.41M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 40,770 shares to 222,183 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 37,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,884 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 1.01 million shares or 1.24% of the stock. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Telos Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.19% or 3,150 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs stated it has 90,579 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med owns 1.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,597 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cypress Capital Group has invested 0.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 49,596 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kdi Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 4.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 63,269 shares. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,566 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. M&R Mngmt holds 0.43% or 9,244 shares. 4,034 are held by Argi Invest Lc. Lenox Wealth Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 4,099 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,207 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP holds 807,021 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paloma Prtnrs Management accumulated 0.3% or 441,992 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22,262 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 400,965 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Ltd reported 28,221 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,645 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 173,138 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 7,279 shares. 3.66M were reported by Royal London Asset Management. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 47,985 shares.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 6,770 shares to 68,467 shares, valued at $7.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,084 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV).