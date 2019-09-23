Home Depot Com (HD) Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Increased Its Stake; As Uscr (USCR) Stock Value Rose, Ack Asset Management Has Raised Position

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Uscr (USCR) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 212,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 472,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36M, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uscr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $805.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 62,565 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 35,054 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, up from 33,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $226.87. About 913,653 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability invested in 60,997 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Cincinnati Ins invested in 226,446 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Greystone Managed Inc has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,813 were reported by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. Moreover, Nordea Inv Management has 0.71% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 2.44% stake. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 1.56% or 6,575 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 296,884 shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler & Limited has 0.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,979 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 27,526 shares. Moreover, Peoples Services has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,150 shares. Wafra Inc reported 0.9% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New York-based Cim Limited Company has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.93% or 266,984 shares in its portfolio.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,788 shares to 38,066 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,800 were accumulated by John G Ullman Assocs. Penn Cap Mngmt reported 55,894 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 6,052 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). The Wisconsin-based Convergence Limited has invested 0.04% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Citigroup reported 15,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Inv Counselors Of Maryland holds 382,992 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 29,100 shares. Gm Advisory Gru invested 1.28% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 13,532 are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Moreover, Gmt Capital Corp has 0.42% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 244,670 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 10,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 46,448 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forr (NASDAQ:FORR) by 16,600 shares to 193,400 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 52,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,300 shares, and cut its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS).

