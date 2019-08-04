Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG) EPS Estimated At $0.53; Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia (SONA) Sentiment Is 1.7

Analysts expect Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 43.24% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. T_HCG’s profit would be $31.87M giving it 10.94 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Home Capital Group Inc.’s analysts see 17.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 220,407 shares traded. Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc (SONA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 46 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 27 sold and trimmed stakes in Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 17.04 million shares, up from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 22 Increased: 36 New Position: 10.

Among 3 analysts covering Home Capital (TSE:HCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Home Capital had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, February 24 by IBC.

Home Capital Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposits, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It offers various deposit products, such as savings account demand products; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides credit card lending services, including Equityline Visa product that is secured by residential property; and cash-secured Visa products and unsecured Visa cards.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $370.92 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Castle Creek Capital Partners Iv Lp holds 59.26% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for 3.23 million shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 493,039 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 3.41% invested in the company for 566,299 shares. The Ohio-based Fsi Group Llc has invested 2.22% in the stock. Pl Capital Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 418,385 shares.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.44 million for 10.99 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.