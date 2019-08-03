Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC), both competing one another are Money Center Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 19 4.68 N/A 1.72 11.44 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 131 3.67 N/A 11.07 12.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR). The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is trading at a lower P/E ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0.00% 12.8% 2% The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0 0 0 0.00 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is $146.25, which is potential 6.01% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 83.1%. 0.7% are Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) -1.4% 1.34% 3.8% 6.32% -15.62% 20.38% The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 1.11% 2.22% 5.69% 15.56% -1.69% 22.23%

For the past year Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) was less bullish than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR).

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.