Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) and People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) are two firms in the Money Center Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 18 2.24 153.57M 1.72 11.44 People’s Utah Bancorp 28 1.54 16.44M 2.23 13.59

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. People’s Utah Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR). The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is presently more affordable than People’s Utah Bancorp, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and People’s Utah Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 839,639,147.07% 12.8% 2% People’s Utah Bancorp 59,350,180.51% 14.2% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. People’s Utah Bancorp’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.9% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares and 38.2% of People’s Utah Bancorp shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of People’s Utah Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) -1.4% 1.34% 3.8% 6.32% -15.62% 20.38% People’s Utah Bancorp 3.48% 0.83% 7.68% 3.06% -15.01% 0.5%

For the past year Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) was more bullish than People’s Utah Bancorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors People’s Utah Bancorp beats Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR).