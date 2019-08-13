Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

This is a contrast between Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) and Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Money Center Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 19 4.58 N/A 1.72 11.44 Great Western Bancorp Inc. 34 3.89 N/A 3.06 11.06

Demonstrates Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Great Western Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Great Western Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR). The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Great Western Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Great Western Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0.00% 12.8% 2% Great Western Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Great Western Bancorp Inc. has a 1.63 beta which is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Great Western Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) -1.4% 1.34% 3.8% 6.32% -15.62% 20.38% Great Western Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -5.35% -2.79% -4.17% -19.53% 8.22%

For the past year Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) was more bullish than Great Western Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) beats Great Western Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.