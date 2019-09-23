Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Money Center Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 19 4.81 N/A 1.72 11.44 Bank of Montreal 75 0.00 N/A 7.15 10.46

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Bank of Montreal. Bank of Montreal appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR). The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is presently more expensive than Bank of Montreal, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Bank of Montreal’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0.00% 12.8% 2% Bank of Montreal 0.00% 14.3% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta means Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s volatility is 16.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Bank of Montreal’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Bank of Montreal are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 54.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Bank of Montreal shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) -1.4% 1.34% 3.8% 6.32% -15.62% 20.38% Bank of Montreal -1.42% -1.19% -4.85% 0.78% -6.24% 14.48%

For the past year Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) was more bullish than Bank of Montreal.