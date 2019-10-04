Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Money Center Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 18 2.24 153.57M 1.72 11.44 The Bank of Nova Scotia 54 2.51 1.21B 5.11 10.44

Demonstrates Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and The Bank of Nova Scotia earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Bank of Nova Scotia is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR). Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is presently more expensive than The Bank of Nova Scotia, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 839,639,147.07% 12.8% 2% The Bank of Nova Scotia 2,229,592,776.86% 13.4% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s potential upside is 29.46% and its average price target is $71.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.9% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) -1.4% 1.34% 3.8% 6.32% -15.62% 20.38% The Bank of Nova Scotia -0.17% -0.78% -2.52% -5.79% -9.37% 7.04%

For the past year Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) was more bullish than The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats on 10 of the 13 factors Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR).