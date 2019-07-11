Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.22% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) has 4.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0.00% 12.80% 2.00% Industry Average 28.09% 12.14% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) N/A 19 10.51 Industry Average 3.62B 12.89B 13.36

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.58 2.10 2.32

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) presently has a consensus target price of $22, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. As a group, Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 52.64%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) -4.17% -2.16% -7.87% -7.96% -22.2% 11.08% Industry Average 2.02% 2.63% 4.14% 7.64% 14.15% 11.78%

For the past year Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s rivals’ beta is 1.08 which is 8.06% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR).