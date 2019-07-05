Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Analysts See $0.43 EPS; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH)

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 15. See Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) latest ratings:

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) to report $0.43 EPS on July, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.27% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. HOMB’s profit would be $72.24 million giving it 11.35 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Home Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 2.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 330,827 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11,995 activity. $11,995 worth of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) was sold by Dumas Jacques.

The stock increased 5.75% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.46. About 182,034 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 76.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss $21.6M; 21/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Eravacycline and TP-6076 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Tetraphase; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Rev $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE SAYS WATT HAS SERVED AS SVP, FINANCE SINCE JAN. 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Tetraphase; 02/04/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $24.96 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 11.39% less from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru reported 599,831 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 82,000 shares. Gru One Trading Lp holds 0% or 7,222 shares. Dow Chemical De reported 0.01% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Citigroup owns 13,227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 5,541 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 11,608 shares. Parsons Management Incorporated Ri holds 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) or 11,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 127,580 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 19,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P holds 1.89M shares. 683 Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 840,000 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company reported 111,388 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). 187,222 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Home Bancshares, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 23,875 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 64,238 shares. Laurion Lp holds 76,524 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 14,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 18,267 are held by Ifrah Financial Service Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 55,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.35% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) or 843,307 shares. Alabama-based Mesirow Fincl Invest has invested 0.21% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company holds 12,786 shares. Alps holds 21,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 359 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.07% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Bessemer Group Incorporated has 3,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Home BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans.