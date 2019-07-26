Home Bancshares (HOMB) Market Value Declined While Maltese Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.23 Million; First Personal Financial Services Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $331,371 as Shares Declined

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 131,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 179,355 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 22.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500.

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services analyzed 12,273 shares as the company's stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 20,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 20.25M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by various sources.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Comm Corp by 8,226 shares to 64,100 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdl Cmnty Bancorp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has 248,836 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 2,201 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 55,638 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id accumulated 542,716 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 6.82 million shares. Barr E S & Communications stated it has 3.62% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,536 shares. Regions Corporation has 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 35,721 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has 0% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 359 shares. 96,740 were accumulated by Matarin Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 41,243 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 32,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,786 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt stated it has 402,054 shares. 67,207 were accumulated by Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Company. Barnett And Inc has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 16,352 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 96,100 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 105,691 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 50,331 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Corporation. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.43% or 252,830 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.05% or 4,836 shares. Menlo Advisors has 3.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Forte Capital Lc Adv has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).