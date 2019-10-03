Home Bancshares (HOMB) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Decreased Its Holding by $1.51 Million; Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Trimmed Holding by $794,670

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 31.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 79,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 169,318 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, down from 248,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 104,153 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 79,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 99,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 179,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 381,310 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 76 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.08% less from 106.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 104,895 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 294,459 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jcsd Cap Limited Liability reported 70,916 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 807,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 0% or 142,291 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,530 shares. Century Cos invested in 2.69M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) or 238,957 shares. Cim Invest Mangement owns 0.19% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 27,136 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 176,935 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 330,655 shares to 580,497 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 76,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,116 shares to 79,162 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. VLY’s profit will be $76.25M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Valley National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 198.33 million shares or 0.88% less from 200.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Cap owns 1.88M shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Limited, New York-based fund reported 57,164 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 46,200 shares. Sequoia Fin Ltd Co accumulated 37,839 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability Company invested in 329,300 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt accumulated 41,426 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 842 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 89,849 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 2,160 shares or 0% of the stock. 744,219 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp. Mercer Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,646 shares. 123,329 were reported by Ameritas Prtn. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).