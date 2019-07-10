Home Bancshares (HOMB) Holder Maltese Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Bristol (BMY) as Stock Declined

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 131,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 444,557 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 22.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 33,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,953 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 82,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 8.59M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 27,388 shares to 54,390 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 200,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc has 31,095 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 11,752 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridges Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 66,465 were accumulated by Mcmillion Cap Management Inc. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 15,770 shares. Meritage Mngmt invested in 61,638 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 89,312 shares. Raymond James Finance Services, Florida-based fund reported 432,808 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 107.62M shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Communications Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,703 shares. 60,257 are held by Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 574,094 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability holds 498,123 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Smith Salley Assoc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,899 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 10.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc Md by 36,835 shares to 356,835 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 57,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).