Home Bancshares (HOMB) Holder Jcsd Capital Has Lowered Holding; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $481,500 as Share Value Declined

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 646,687 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.75 million, up from 640,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.41. About 1.72 million shares traded or 71.21% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 90,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 421,248 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 22.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,205 shares to 48,944 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,620 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,290 are owned by First Manhattan Communications. King Luther Cap Mngmt invested 0.1% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Horrell Cap Management holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 124,668 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 560,804 shares. Moreover, Utd Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 25,070 shares. 351,500 were reported by Manufacturers Life Company The. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 27,095 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 41,600 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 844,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Partners Incorporated has 58,495 shares. Brandywine Management Lc owns 24,160 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 563,779 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com owns 922,914 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0% or 76,530 shares.

