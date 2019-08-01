Home Bancshares (HOMB) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Increased Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Increased by Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares (HOMB) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 104,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 938,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 491,054 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Generex Declares 1:1 Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “America’s Car-Mart Opens New Dealership – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Thecabin.net‘s news article titled: “Home BancShares, Inc. names Randy Sims vice chairman of Home BancShares and executive chairman of Centennial Bank – Log Cabin Democrat” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated reported 108,195 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 206,410 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 172,481 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 0% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 359 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 583 shares. Copeland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.04M shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 136 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs Advsr has 20,886 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 14,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited holds 21,981 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.03% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Delta Asset Management Llc Tn stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Ameritas Invest Prns reported 58,495 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 240,310 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 20,161 shares to 25,176 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 20,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,088 shares, and cut its stake in The Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,420 are owned by 3G Cap Partners Lp. 2,107 were accumulated by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Ww Asset Management Inc reported 128,532 shares. Eulav Asset has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.40M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Hudson Valley Adv has invested 1.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Notis holds 14,170 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,405 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc owns 83,583 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Cutter And Communication Brokerage Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,307 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 476,435 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Foster And Motley Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 101,746 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 68,476 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12,050 shares to 101,250 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.34M shares, and cut its stake in Callable.