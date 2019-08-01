Home Bancshares (HOMB) Holder Barr E S & Co Has Upped Stake; Alpine Investment Management Position in Centurylink (CTL) Lifted by $43.45 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.95M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 10.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.03 million, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 10.52M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 103,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 491,054 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 49,859 shares stake. Westwood reported 61,070 shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 18,633 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 21,981 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 107,496 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.09% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 82,531 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 14,256 shares. Lathrop Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.23% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 43,466 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co owns 165,765 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Com holds 40,290 shares. Fmr Limited has 207 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,838 shares to 188,790 shares, valued at $23.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 24,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,073 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $991,261 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. 50,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $587,500. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based World Asset Management has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.15M shares. Barnett Inc has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 386,069 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3.48 million shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 77,029 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associate owns 756 shares. Gradient Invs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 487,476 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd owns 223,779 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has invested 0.11% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Quantbot Ltd Partnership owns 27,285 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Serv has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $67.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,345 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.