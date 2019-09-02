Home Bancshares (HOMB) Holder Barr E S & Co Upped Position by $1.75 Million; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holder Southeastern Asset Management Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 103,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. It closed at $17.72 lastly. It is down 15.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 147,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.21 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 377,886 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Announces Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is Said to Consider Selling Majority Stake in BlueMountain Capital – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.18 EPS, down 7.83% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.45 per share. AMG’s profit will be $157.65M for 6.02 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). U S Global Invsts Inc has 0.21% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Dupont Cap has 28,305 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The holds 1.18 million shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 16,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 6,200 shares. First Tru Advisors LP has 117,578 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fin accumulated 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). The Washington-based Washington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Jane Street Group Ltd holds 0% or 9,313 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Hartwell J M Partnership stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30,523 shares to 508,268 shares, valued at $24.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,009 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Harvard pulls Parkland student’s admission due to use of racial slurs – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.