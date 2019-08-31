Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.44 N/A 3.24 11.54 WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.27 N/A 1.55 11.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Home Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. WVS Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Home Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than WVS Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.5% WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.36 shows that Home Bancorp Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. WVS Financial Corp.’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.72 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Home Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 37.4% and 23.1% respectively. 7.4% are Home Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54% WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06%

For the past year Home Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than WVS Financial Corp.

Summary

Home Bancorp Inc. beats WVS Financial Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.