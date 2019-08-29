Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI)

As Savings & Loans companies, Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.41 N/A 3.24 11.54 PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.60 N/A 0.59 19.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Home Bancorp Inc. and PB Bancorp Inc. PB Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Home Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Home Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.5% PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.36 shows that Home Bancorp Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PB Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.7% of PB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.4% of Home Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.21% are PB Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54% PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07%

For the past year Home Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than PB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Home Bancorp Inc. beats PB Bancorp Inc.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.