Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC)

This is a contrast between Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.79 N/A 3.24 11.54 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Home Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. HopFed Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Home Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Home Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.5% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Home Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Competitively, HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s 7.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.5% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% are Home Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 19.4% are HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95%

For the past year Home Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Home Bancorp Inc. beats HopFed Bancorp Inc.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.