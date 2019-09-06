Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.40 N/A 3.24 11.54 Hingham Institution for Savings 186 5.87 N/A 14.67 13.14

Table 1 highlights Home Bancorp Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hingham Institution for Savings appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Home Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Hingham Institution for Savings, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Home Bancorp Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.5% Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 14.4% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.36 beta indicates that Home Bancorp Inc. is 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Hingham Institution for Savings’s 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.78 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares and 32.8% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares. Home Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.4%. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54% Hingham Institution for Savings -0.62% -3.17% 3.54% 4.78% -12.93% -2.26%

For the past year Home Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Hingham Institution for Savings had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Hingham Institution for Savings beats Home Bancorp Inc.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.