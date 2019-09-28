Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)

As Savings & Loans companies, Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp Inc. 38 0.00 6.90M 3.24 11.54 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 16 0.00 5.65M 0.77 17.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Home Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Home Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp Inc. 18,258,798.62% 10.5% 1.5% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 35,804,816.22% 6.4% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Home Bancorp Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.36. Competitively, Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares and 12.3% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. shares. 7.4% are Home Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 27.32% are Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99%

For the past year Home Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Home Bancorp Inc. beats Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.