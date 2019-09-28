Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) EPS Estimated At $0.77; Sealed Air (SEE) Had 0 Bulls

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report $0.77 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 13.48% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. HBCP’s profit would be $7.24 million giving it 12.69 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Home Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 8.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 2,682 shares traded. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Hasn’t Made a Determination to Fill the Vacancy on the Board; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c

Among 3 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sealed Air has $46 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 3.14% above currents $41.37 stock price. Sealed Air had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) rating on Monday, July 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Underweight” rating and $3900 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. See Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) latest ratings:

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products in Louisiana. The company has market cap of $367.73 million. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 11.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.39 billion. The companyÂ’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customersÂ’ operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools.