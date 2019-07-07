Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) EPS Estimated At $0.77; Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Sentiment Is 0.83

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 15 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 18 sold and reduced their stock positions in Pioneer High Income Trust. The funds in our database now own: 3.59 million shares, down from 4.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pioneer High Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report $0.77 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 17.20% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. HBCP’s profit would be $7.29M giving it 12.28 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Home Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -9.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 16,878 shares traded or 63.59% up from the average. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 17.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Home Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBCP); 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products in Louisiana. The company has market cap of $358.19 million. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans.

More notable recent Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Home Bancorp Inc. – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Home Bank Selects Mortgage Cadence’s Loan Fulfillment Center – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $268.68 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 52.82 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. It is down 4.69% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.12% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Pioneer High Income Trust for 165,243 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Llc owns 287,714 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.12% invested in the company for 36,965 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Windsor Capital Management Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 24,764 shares.