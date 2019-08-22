Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.52 N/A 3.24 11.54 Washington Federal Inc. 32 5.16 N/A 2.57 14.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Home Bancorp Inc. and Washington Federal Inc. Washington Federal Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Home Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.5% Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Home Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Washington Federal Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Washington Federal Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.4% of Home Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54% Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95%

For the past year Home Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Washington Federal Inc.

Summary

Home Bancorp Inc. beats Washington Federal Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.