Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) and IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Comparing side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.40 N/A 3.24 11.54 IF Bancorp Inc. 21 3.57 N/A 0.85 25.06

Table 1 highlights Home Bancorp Inc. and IF Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IF Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Home Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.5% IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.36 shows that Home Bancorp Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, IF Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Home Bancorp Inc. and IF Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.4% and 27.9% respectively. 7.4% are Home Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of IF Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54% IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37%

For the past year Home Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than IF Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Home Bancorp Inc. beats IF Bancorp Inc.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.