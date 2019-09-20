Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Comparison side by side

Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Home Bancorp Inc.
|36
|3.80
|N/A
|3.24
|11.54
|First Northwest Bancorp
|16
|4.16
|N/A
|0.76
|21.17
Table 1 demonstrates Home Bancorp Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Northwest Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Home Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of First Northwest Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 has Home Bancorp Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Home Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|10.5%
|1.5%
|First Northwest Bancorp
|0.00%
|4.1%
|0.6%
Volatility & Risk
Home Bancorp Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Northwest Bancorp is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.49 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Home Bancorp Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 37.4% and 49.7% respectively. About 7.4% of Home Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Home Bancorp Inc.
|1%
|-0.4%
|2.61%
|4.59%
|-18.25%
|5.54%
|First Northwest Bancorp
|-0.06%
|-1.71%
|0.19%
|3.95%
|0.12%
|8.36%
For the past year Home Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Northwest Bancorp.
Summary
Home Bancorp Inc. beats First Northwest Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors.
