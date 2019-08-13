Home Bancorp (HBCP) Stock Value Rose While Fj Capital Management Lowered Holding by $713,229; As Carmax (KMX) Valuation Rose, London Co Of Virginia Upped Stake by $845,733

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 12,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.14M, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 484,266 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 21,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 780,387 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95 million, down from 802,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.27M market cap company. It closed at $36.45 lastly. It is down 18.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Home Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBCP); 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Hasn’t Made a Determination to Fill the Vacancy on the Board; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 132,715 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 69,960 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 7,555 shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank & Tru has 121 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corp owns 13,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ws Management Lllp reported 2.27% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 21,801 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Company holds 0.03% or 3,682 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 0.03% stake. 3,314 were accumulated by Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company. Hutchinson Cap Ca has invested 3.16% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 11,288 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 1,748 shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,045 shares to 886,964 shares, valued at $138.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).

Analysts await Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 13.48% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.89 per share. HBCP’s profit will be $7.25 million for 11.83 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Home Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.45% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc Md by 180,420 shares to 530,420 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 69,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).